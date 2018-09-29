There was little clarity about who would be UCLA’s starting quarterback against Colorado in the hours before kickoff Friday at Folsom Field.

Wilton Speight, who had not played since suffering a back injury in the season opener, emerged two hours before the game’s start in a black long-sleeve UCLA T-shirt with gray shorts and white compression tights.

He warmed up for the first time since he sustained his injury. He took some pregame snaps from Christaphany Murray, the Bruins’ starting center over their first three games.