In a less-than-startling development, UCLA true freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears set to make his second consecutive start when the Bruins play host to Fresno State on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Thompson-Robinson tweeted “LET’S BE GREAT TODAY” about 10 hours before kickoff and then led players out of the tunnel onto the field about an hour before the game.

Graduate transfer Wilton Speight, recovering from a back injury suffered during UCLA’s season-opening loss to Cincinnati, did not appear in uniform with the other quarterbacks when they came out for warmup tosses.