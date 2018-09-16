UCLA (0-2) vs. Fresno State (1-1)Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: FS1. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.Marquee matchupUCLA&rsquo;s offensive line versus Fresno State&rsquo;s defensive line. The Bruins have allowed 11 sacks, 20 tackles for losses and four quarterback hurries in two games but don&rsquo;t appear to be facing as ferocious a pass rush Saturday. The Bulldogs feature four new starters along their defensive line and have totaled just two sacks, including one last weekend against Minnesota true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad.