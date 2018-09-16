Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected to lead the Bruins to their first touchdown of the game to trail the Bulldogs 16-7.
After managing only one completion against Fresno State’s defense in UCLA’s first three drives, Thompson-Robinson completed two of three attempts in the scoring drive, which started when the Bruins’ defense recovered a Fresno State fumble.
At first, UCLA’s chances looked bleak, as the Bruins third-down attempt, an incomplete pass intended for Dymond Lee, failed. But Thompson-Robinson completed his next pass, a 6-yard throw to Theo Howard, on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
As Marcus McMaryion dropped back to pass, Keisean Lucier-South stripped the ball away. Odua Isabor recovered, giving UCLA possession on Fresno State’s 43-yard line.
The play marked Lucier-South’s second forced fumble of his career and first of the season. It came as the Bruins trailed the Bulldogs 16-0. Fresno State only managed a 1-yard rush and an incomplete pass on the offensive drive before losing possession.
Fresno State extended its lead over UCLA to 16-0, when Asa Fuller knocked a 29-yard field goal for the Bulldogs.
The drive began when Fresno State recovered Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s fumble, but the Bruins had better luck slowing the Bulldog offense on this drive.
Marcus McMaryion completed one of his three pass attempts, and Dejonte O’Neal managed a 1-yard rush as UCLA shut down Fresno State on third down for the first time in the game.
Fresno State recovered a UCLA fumble on the Bruins’ 38-yard line, giving the Bulldogs prime field position for their third drive.
After UCLA picked up its second first-down of the drive, Dorian Thompson-Robinson attempted a rush, only to lose the football one yard past the line of scrimmage. Fresno State recovered Thompson-Robinson’s lost possession.
UCLA struggled in its opening drive as well. Thompson-Robinson did not complete his lone pass attempt and endured a 12-yard sack.
With on-point passing from Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State scored its second straight touchdown against UCLA, taking a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
McMaryion completed all five of his passes on the eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, including a 37-yard pass to Jared Rice.
McMaryion darted nine yards to put the Bulldogs on UCLA’s 8-yard line and closed out the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Riddering. The Bulldogs’ second drive of the game took less than four minutes.
Marcus McMaryion bolted into the end zone in Fresno State’s opening drive to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The drive took less than five minutes and began on Fresno State’s 25-yard line. The Bulldog offense was balanced as it worked its way down the field, totaling 24 rushing yards as McMaryion completed four of his six passes.
After McMaryion scored the 1-yard rushing touchdown, Asa Fuller’s extra-point attempt veered wide of the field goal posts, leaving Fresno State with a 6-0 lead.
In a less-than-startling development, UCLA true freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears set to make his second consecutive start when the Bruins play host to Fresno State on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson tweeted “LET’S BE GREAT TODAY” about 10 hours before kickoff and then led players out of the tunnel onto the field about an hour before the game.
Graduate transfer Wilton Speight, recovering from a back injury suffered during UCLA’s season-opening loss to Cincinnati, did not appear in uniform with the other quarterbacks when they came out for warmup tosses.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly likes to say that every game is the Super Bowl. It’s a mantra intended to steady his team’s focus and remind players that no game is more important than any other.
Kelly used the phrase while he was at Oregon to suppress rivalry hype or keep a heavily favored team engaged in its preparation for what was expected to be a blowout victory.
Its usage could take on a different meaning Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, where Kelly will coach a winless team against a small-conference opponent in what could be a half-empty stadium.
UCLA (0-2) vs. Fresno State (1-1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: FS1. Radio: 570, 1150, 97.3.
Marquee matchup