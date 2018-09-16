UCLA vs. Fresno State: Bulldogs 38, Bruins 14, fourth quarter

The UCLA Bruins (0-2) play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This nonconference football game might not have a big-game feel, but its importance is palpable for the Bruins as they try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 1971 while notching victory No. 1 of the Chip Kelly coaching era. A key matchup will be UCLA’s offensive line, which has given up 11 sacks and 20 tackles for losses, against in inexperienced Fresno State front four. Join us here for live updates throughout the game.
Ridden by turnovers and penalties, UCLA fell to Fresno State 38-14 Saturday night.
The Bruins allowed the Bulldogs to total 420 yards on offense, including four rushing touchdowns by Marcus McMaryion.
The Bruins were called for 11 penalties, costing them 96 yards — a rough pairing with their four turnovers that allowed Fresno State 17 points. UCLA converted just one of its 10 third-down attempts while allowing Fresno State to convert 12 of 18 third-down plays.
Fresno State recovered UCLA’s fumble in the fourth quarter to gain possession on its own 38-yard line.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurled a 33-yard pass to Chase Cota, but Jaron Bryant stripped the ball from Cota’s hands after Cota secured the catch. James Bailey quickly secured the ball for Fresno State.
The turnover was UCLA’s fourth of the game, allowing the Bulldogs to score 17 additional points.
Marcus McMaryion bolted two yards to the end zone late in the third quarter — his fourth rushing touchdown of the game — extending Fresno State’s lead over UCLA to 38-14.
Fresno State gained possession after Jeff Allison intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s pass for the second time. The Bulldogs strung together a seven-play, 55-yard scoring drive that took slightly over three minutes.
McMaryion put the Bulldogs in position with a 38-yard pass to Jamire Jordan, and the running back corps took over from there, with short rushes from Josh Hokit and Jordan Mims to bring Fresno State closer to scoring range.
Following a UCLA offensive drive that ended with an interception, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off again.
The Bruins’ drive started out promising, as Thompson-Robinson completed three of his four pass attempts for 29 yards, aided by nine rushing yards by Kazmeir Allen. But on second down on Fresno State’s 27-yard line, Thompson-Robinson threw a pass that was again intercepted by Jeff Allison.
Allison returned the pick for 23 yards before he was taken down at Fresno State’s 45-yard line, leaving Thompson-Robinson having completed eight of his 20 pass attempts.
Sparked by a 45-yard catch-and-run play by Jordan Mims, Fresno State drove to the end zone once again, taking a 31-14 lead over UCLA late in the third quarter.
The drive began after an interception by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Bulldogs gave the ball to Mims immediately. He contributed a 2-yard run before the explosive run.
Mims and Dejonte O’Neal each contributed short rushes before McMaryion completed the rushing touchdown.
On the drive after Fresno State scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s pass attempt was picked off, giving the ball back to Fresno State.
Jeff Allison picked off Thompson-Robinson’s pass, returning the ball four yards before being taken down at Fresno State’s 45-yard line. It was Thompson-Robinson’s first interception of the game, his first of the season.
With a 1-yard rush by Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State scored a touchdown, then a two-point conversion to extend its lead over UCLA to 24-14.
Fresno State had a 49-yard run by Jordan Mims called back for a holding penalty but still inched its way toward the end zone. McMaryion completed three passes, including a 23-yard and 24-yard passes KeeSea Johnson.
Mims, who has totaled 57 yards in 13 carries, brought the Bulldogs within a yard of scoring. McMaryion finished the drive with a rushing touchdown, then back-up quarterback Jorge Reyna delivered the extra-point attempt with a pass to Gunner Javernick.
After getting possession in the red zone on a punt return fumble recovery, UCLA converted the storing opportunity into a touchdown with a 6-yard rush by Bolu Olorunfunmi, cutting Fresno State’s lead to 16-14.
The three-play drive started with an 11-yard run by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, then bolstered by a 1-yard run by Soso Jamabo and a personal foul penalty against Fresno State that gave the Bruins a first down.
Olorunfunmi, who has five net rushing yards in three carries, finished off the score for UCLA. The run-heavy drive was part of a balanced Bruins offense that has totaled 86 passing yards and 88 rushing yards.
Longsnapper Johnny Den Bleker recovered a fumble on Fresno State’s punt return, giving UCLA possession on the Bulldogs’ 17-yard line.
After UCLA failed to convert a third-down attempt, Collin Flintoft completed a 56-yard punt for the Bruins that KeeSea Johnson returned for Fresno State. But Johnson fumbled the return, giving UCLA possession in the red zone.
After a rough first quarter for UCLA, Fresno State maintains a 16-7 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, as Marcus McMaryion completed 15 of his 24 attempts in the half for 123 passing yards.
UCLA managed one successful touchdown drive, sparked by a fumble recovery on defense, but the Bruins struggled otherwise. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed five of his 11 attempts, and UCLA converted only one of six third-down plays.