UCLA vs. Fresno State: Bulldogs 38, Bruins 14, fourth quarter

The UCLA Bruins (0-2) play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This nonconference football game might not have a big-game feel, but its importance is palpable for the Bruins as they try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 1971 while notching victory No. 1 of the Chip Kelly coaching era. A key matchup will be UCLA’s offensive line, which has given up 11 sacks and 20 tackles for losses, against in inexperienced Fresno State front four. Join us here for live updates throughout the game.