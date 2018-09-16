With a 1-yard rush by Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State scored a touchdown, then a two-point conversion to extend its lead over UCLA to 24-14.
Fresno State had a 49-yard run by Jordan Mims called back for a holding penalty but still inched its way toward the end zone. McMaryion completed three passes, including a 23-yard and 24-yard passes KeeSea Johnson.
Mims, who has totaled 57 yards in 13 carries, brought the Bulldogs within a yard of scoring. McMaryion finished the drive with a rushing touchdown, then back-up quarterback Jorge Reyna delivered the extra-point attempt with a pass to Gunner Javernick.
After getting possession in the red zone on a punt return fumble recovery, UCLA converted the storing opportunity into a touchdown with a 6-yard rush by Bolu Olorunfunmi, cutting Fresno State’s lead to 16-14.
The three-play drive started with an 11-yard run by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, then bolstered by a 1-yard run by Soso Jamabo and a personal foul penalty against Fresno State that gave the Bruins a first down.
Olorunfunmi, who has five net rushing yards in three carries, finished off the score for UCLA. The run-heavy drive was part of a balanced Bruins offense that has totaled 86 passing yards and 88 rushing yards.
Longsnapper Johnny Den Bleker recovered a fumble on Fresno State’s punt return, giving UCLA possession on the Bulldogs’ 17-yard line.
After UCLA failed to convert a third-down attempt, Collin Flintoft completed a 56-yard punt for the Bruins that KeeSea Johnson returned for Fresno State. But Johnson fumbled the return, giving UCLA possession in the red zone.
After a rough first quarter for UCLA, Fresno State maintains a 16-7 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, as Marcus McMaryion completed 15 of his 24 attempts in the half for 123 passing yards.
UCLA managed one successful touchdown drive, sparked by a fumble recovery on defense, but the Bruins struggled otherwise. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed five of his 11 attempts, and UCLA converted only one of six third-down plays.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected to lead the Bruins to their first touchdown of the game to trail the Bulldogs 16-7.
After managing only one completion against Fresno State’s defense in UCLA’s first three drives, Thompson-Robinson completed two of three attempts in the scoring drive, which started when the Bruins’ defense recovered a Fresno State fumble.
At first, UCLA’s chances looked bleak, as the Bruins third-down attempt, an incomplete pass intended for Dymond Lee, failed. But Thompson-Robinson completed his next pass, a 6-yard throw to Theo Howard, on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
As Marcus McMaryion dropped back to pass, Keisean Lucier-South stripped the ball away. Odua Isabor recovered, giving UCLA possession on Fresno State’s 43-yard line.
The play marked Lucier-South’s second forced fumble of his career and first of the season. It came as the Bruins trailed the Bulldogs 16-0. Fresno State only managed a 1-yard rush and an incomplete pass on the offensive drive before losing possession.
Fresno State extended its lead over UCLA to 16-0, when Asa Fuller knocked a 29-yard field goal for the Bulldogs.
The drive began when Fresno State recovered Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s fumble, but the Bruins had better luck slowing the Bulldog offense on this drive.
Marcus McMaryion completed one of his three pass attempts, and Dejonte O’Neal managed a 1-yard rush as UCLA shut down Fresno State on third down for the first time in the game.
Fresno State recovered a UCLA fumble on the Bruins’ 38-yard line, giving the Bulldogs prime field position for their third drive.
After UCLA picked up its second first-down of the drive, Dorian Thompson-Robinson attempted a rush, only to lose the football one yard past the line of scrimmage. Fresno State recovered Thompson-Robinson’s lost possession.
UCLA struggled in its opening drive as well. Thompson-Robinson did not complete his lone pass attempt and endured a 12-yard sack.
With on-point passing from Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State scored its second straight touchdown against UCLA, taking a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
McMaryion completed all five of his passes on the eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, including a 37-yard pass to Jared Rice.
McMaryion darted nine yards to put the Bulldogs on UCLA’s 8-yard line and closed out the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Riddering. The Bulldogs’ second drive of the game took less than four minutes.
Marcus McMaryion bolted into the end zone in Fresno State’s opening drive to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The drive took less than five minutes and began on Fresno State’s 25-yard line. The Bulldog offense was balanced as it worked its way down the field, totaling 24 rushing yards as McMaryion completed four of his six passes.
After McMaryion scored the 1-yard rushing touchdown, Asa Fuller’s extra-point attempt veered wide of the field goal posts, leaving Fresno State with a 6-0 lead.