Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected to lead the Bruins to their first touchdown of the game to trail the Bulldogs 16-7.

After managing only one completion against Fresno State’s defense in UCLA’s first three drives, Thompson-Robinson completed two of three attempts in the scoring drive, which started when the Bruins’ defense recovered a Fresno State fumble.

At first, UCLA’s chances looked bleak, as the Bruins third-down attempt, an incomplete pass intended for Dymond Lee, failed. But Thompson-Robinson completed his next pass, a 6-yard throw to Theo Howard, on fourth down to keep the drive alive.