The announcement came via Twitter more than 1½ hours before the opening kickoff.
“QB1 warming up,” UCLA football’s official Twitter site declared Saturday morning with an accompanying video of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson dropping back to fire a pregame pass.
Thompson-Robinson will make his first career college start when the Bruins (0-1) face No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The true freshman replaced graduate transfer Wilton Speight last weekend during the second quarter of the Bruins’ loss to Cincinnati when Speight suffered a back injury.
UCLA (0-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0)
Saturday, 10 a.m. PDT, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. TV: Fox. Radio: 570, 97.3.
Marquee matchup
Dorian Thompson-Robinson held his hands out, palms down, and repeatedly pushed them toward the Rose Bowl turf. It was the UCLA quarterback’s way of calming his teammates amid the frenzy.
Receiver Christian Pabico had just dropped a pass that would have gone for a long gain, if not a touchdown, last weekend during the third quarter of the Bruins’ taut season opener.
Fans groaned. A Bruins player watching from the sideline placed his hands on his helmet in disbelief.