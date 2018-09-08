UCLA vs. Oklahoma: Live updates

The UCLA Bruins (0-1) are in Norman, Okla., on Saturday to play the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson is likely to get the start at quarterback if graduate transfer Wilton Speight is unable to shake off a back injury he sustained in a 26-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. Kickoff at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is set for 10 a.m. Stay tuned here for live updates by Times reporters Ben Bolch and Blake Richardson throughout the morning and early afternoon.