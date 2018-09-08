UCLA vs. Oklahoma: Live updates

The UCLA Bruins (0-1) are in Norman, Okla., on Saturday to play the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson is likely to get the start at quarterback if graduate transfer Wilton Speight is unable to shake off a back injury he sustained in a 26-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. Kickoff at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is set for 10 a.m. Stay tuned here for live updates by Times reporters Ben Bolch and Blake Richardson throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson held his hands out, palms down, and repeatedly pushed them toward the Rose Bowl turf. It was the UCLA quarterback’s way of calming his teammates amid the frenzy.
Receiver Christian Pabico had just dropped a pass that would have gone for a long gain, if not a touchdown, last weekend during the third quarter of the Bruins’ taut season opener.
Fans groaned. A Bruins player watching from the sideline placed his hands on his helmet in disbelief.