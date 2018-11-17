JT Daniels hurled a long pass to the left that Darnay Holmes snagged as he fell to the ground, giving UCLA possession in Daniels’ second interception of the game with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter.
After Joshua Kelley gave UCLA a one-point lead with a 55-yard touchdown run, Daniels threw the interception on the first play of the Trojans’ drive, a pass that slipped far away from a USC receiver.
The interception was Holmes’ third of the season, and his second straight, after recording a pick against Arizona State.
Joshua Kelley found a hole in the USC defense and bolted down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown run, giving UCLA a 28-27 lead with 10:39 to play in the fourth quarter.
After a holding penalty squandered the Trojans’ chance at a field goal the drive before, UCLA took over. Wilton Speight completed two passes for 26 yards, and Kelley rushed 16 yards in three carries before his explosive touchdown run.
With 256 yards in 32 attempts, Kelley is averaging eight yards per carry, with two touchdowns, against the Trojans’ defense.
After gaining possession through a UCLA interception, USC claimed a 27-21 lead over the Bruins when Michael Brown nailed a 22-yard field goal with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
After Aca’Cedric Ware gained 12 yards in two rushes, two of his three pass attempts — a 37-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. and an 8-yard pass to Amon-ra St. Brown — a trick play that saw Tyler Vaughns take the snap and run was called back because of a USC penalty. The Trojans have given up four penalties for 18 yards in the game.
After the penalty, UCLA held Vavae Malepeai to a pair of short rushes, as JT Daniels’ pass to Pittman fell incomplete, bringing the 77-yard, 11-play drive to an end with USC’s third field goal attempt of the game.
Wilton Speight threw a long pass to the middle of the end zone, but Isaiah Langley intercepted it, giving USC possession on its own 25-yard line with 12:21 left to play in the third quarter.
The Bruins gained 35 yards in six plays before the turnover, with three rushes for 19 yards by Joshua Kelley and a rush apiece from Martell Irby and Speight. Kelley has rushed for 166 yards in 24 carries, with a touchdown.
The interception was Speight’s fifth of the season. He has completed nine of 15 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Velus Jones Jr. caught a short pass from JT Daniels, got a block from Michael Pittman Jr. and tore down the field untouched to the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown play, giving USC a 24-21 lead over UCLA.
The play was Daniels’ second touchdown pass of the game and Jones’ first catch. It was Jones’ longest reception of the season and his first touchdown.
Nate Meadors intercepted JT Daniels’ pass in the second quarter, setting up UCLA for a touchdown drive to take a lead over USC.
Daniels aimed the pass for Michael Pittman Jr. down the left sideline, but he overthrew the ball, and Meadors bolted for the interception — Daniels’ ninth of the season.
Once the Bruins gained possession, they got inside the five-yard line when Wilton Speight threw a deep pass to Theo Howard down the left sideline. After Brandon Pili picked up an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, Joshua Kelley made the 1-yard touchdown run for the Bruins.
As UCLA lined up to punt deep in its own territory, Jake Russell rushed the punter with his USC teammates. He blocked the punt and sent the ball tumbling into the end zone, where USC recovered for a touchdown, taking a 17-14 lead over UCLA.
The Trojans held Joshua Kelley to three net rushing yards in two carries then sacked Wilton Speight for a nine-yard loss to force the punt. It was UCLA’s first drive of the game that did not result in a touchdown.
With the score, USC took the lead for the first time since its game-opening field goal.
JT Daniels nailed a deep throw to Amon-ra St. Brown the left side of the field. St. Brown kept running into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown play.
St. Brown, Daniels’ high school teammate, has tallied 64 receiving yards in two catches. His catch was Daniels’ second completion on the drive.
Before the successful pass, the UCLA defense had effectively contained USC by limiting rushing yards, as the Trojans lost yardage from two penalties. St. Brown’s catch was USC’s longest of the day so far, as Daniels has completed seven of 11 passes for 148 yards.
Joshua Kelley broke free of the USC defense and took off running. He darted 61 yards before being dragged down within yards of the end zone, setting up the Bruins for their second touchdown in the first quarter, taking a 14-3 lead over the Trojans.
Kelley earned 12 yards in two carries before the big run. He has totaled 89 yards in six attempts in the first quarter, averaging 14.8 yards per carry to boost the Bruins to 156 total yards on offense.
The Trojans held Martell Irby and Wilton Speight’s rushes outside the end zone before Speight found a hole on a passing play and sprinted into the end zone, holding the ball out triumphantly as he completed the score.
Theo Howard bolted past his USC defender to the right corner of the end zone and dove for Wilton Speight’s throw. Howard fell to his knees as he made the 33-yard touchdown catch, giving UCLA a 7-3 lead after the Bruins’ opening drive.
UCLA took control of momentum when Speight dropped back for a pass with Jonathan Lockett hurtling toward him. But Speight broke the tackle, and a would-be sack became a 29-yard pass to Caleb Wilson.
Speight completed all four of his passes on the drive while Joshua Kelley contributed 16 yards in three carries, giving UCLA a lead early in the first quarter, after an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took less than four minutes.