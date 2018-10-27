It appears UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight will make his first start since the season opener on Friday night when the Bruins face Utah at the Rose Bowl.

Speight took pregame snaps from starting center Boss Tagaloa, presumably indicating that he would do the same on UCLA’s first offensive series.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left the Bruins’ game against Arizona last weekend with an unspecified upper-body injury, took snaps from backup center Christaphany Murray. Thompson-Robinson wore a wrapping over his upper right arm and presumably his shoulder area, which was covered by his jersey.