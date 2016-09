CM Punk is one of the best professional wrestlers of his generation, who forged a strong connection with the wrestling fanbase thanks to his anti-authority personality and plain speaking style. He quit WWE and decided to pursue a fight in the UFC, a risky move at 37-years-old with a slew of injuries and no fighting background. UFC gave him the opportunity anyway because of his fame and he has all counts been extremely committed while training with Duke Roufus in Milwaukee. However, the general sentiment is he has not proven to be a natural at the sport by any means. Mickey Gall is 13 years his junior and got this big opportunity after going 2-0 in amateur fights and 2-0 as a professional. He is considered a solid prospect but this fight is all about Punk and how he will do.

Round 1. Gall ducks down and takes Punk down. Punk lands some punches from bottom. Gall answers with much harder punches from the top. Gall works into side control. Gall passes into mount. Punk turns and Gall takes his back. Gall lands punches from there. Gall keeps landing punches while looking for a rear naked choke. Gall grabs a rear naked choke. Punk fights out at first but then Gall gets it for the tap.

Winner: Mickey Gall, submission, round 1.

CM Punk's quest to fight at the UFC proved to be as quixotic as it seemed. He wasn't competitive in the slightest. It took a lot of courage to attempt this, but doing it at the UFC level didn't make a lot of sense and that was born out. Punk after the fight says he wants to fight again and described this as the time of his life. It will be interesting to see if UFC is willing to give him another fight or if he ends up fighting elsewhere.