Drew Dober is a Nebraska fighter who has competed in the UFC since 2013, going 2-3 with 1 no contest. His biggest victory was via submission over former WEC lightweight champion Jamie Varner in Varner's final fight. Gonzalez is a tall lightweight who makes his UFC debut following six straight wins on the local circuit.

Round 1. The fighters start out at a quick pace, with both men swinging wildly. They clinch, Gonzalez lands a nice knee, and they separate. Dober rocks Gonzalez with punch and swarms in for the finish. He follows with a bunch of hard punches by the cage. Gonzalez drops and the fight is called off.

Winner: Drew Dober, TKO, round 1.

Dober showcased tremendous power in that fight and capitalized when he had Gonzalez in trouble. For Gonzalez, it's a big setback on the major stage.