Fabricio Werdum vs. Travis Browne round-by-round coverage

Fabricio Werdum is one of the best heavyweights in the sport's history, a master jiu jitsu ace who added great striking to go with it. He holds wins over many of the best fighters ever, including Fedor Emelianenko, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Cain Velasquez. Travis Browne is a tall striker who was on the cusp of a heavyweight title shot before he faced Werdum the first time. Werdum took Browne apart in that fight and now Browne is looking for revenge, taking this fight on short notice.

Round 1. Werdum throws a flying side kick to start. Werdum looks for a takedown early but doesn't get it. He wades in with some punches much like he did against Stipe Miocic when he was knocked out. Werdum throws a wild somersault kick. He's not showing a lot of caution. Browne suffered a finger injury and the referee stopped the fight, perhaps thinking something was wrong with the glove. Browne just put his finger back in place and continued, but that should have been a TKO win for Werdum. Fighters are not allowed to stop a fight for an injury. The fight restarts and Werdum lands a solid punch. Browne connects with a big punch of his own. Werdum lands a couple of leg kicks. He drops Browne with a punch late and follows with additional punches on the ground. Werdum looks for a rear naked choke but doesn't get it. He lands a series of punches late and the time runs out. 10-8 Werdum.

Round 2. Werdum throws another wild kick. He's fighting a reckless fight, which is interesting given he was done in by that in his last fight just a few months ago. Werdum lands a couple leg kicks. The fight has slowed in the second. Werdum is landing much more, mixing in punches and kicks. Browne lands a nice leg kick of his own late. 10-9 Werdum.

Round 3. Werdum throws a series of leg kicks and mixes in a few hard straight punches as well. Browne continues to not have much of an answer for Werdum in either of these fights. Werdum moves in with a few punches and continues to land the best shots. Browne isn't disengaging but he is losing such a high percentage of the exchanges. 10-9 Werdum, 30-26 Werdum.

Winner: Fabricio Werdum, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27).

After the fight, the corners got into an argument and Werdum threw a kick at Edmond Tarverdyan. That was just a strange fight all around. The fight should have been over in the first but the referee blew it. The exchanges were wild. Then there was the altercation at the end. Werdum won solidly again and Browne continues his move down the rankings in the UFC.