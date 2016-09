Nik Lentz is an extremely effective fighter who hasn't gotten as far as he might because of an often unappealing fight style. Lentz is a grinder and has secured decision wins over the likes of Danny Castillo, Manny Gamburyan and Tyson Griffin. Michael McBride is making his UFC debut with an 8-1 record. He scored submissions in all eight of his victories but this is a major step up in competition for him.

Round 1. Lentz lands a couple of big punches early and then a knee. Lentz looks for a takedown but does not get it. They scramble and Lentz throws McBride down. McBride attacks the leg but can't set up a heel hook or something comparable. Lentz lands some punches on the ground. Lentz looks to set up a guillotine choke but can't get it and gives it up. Lentz continues landing punches on the ground while looking to set up a submission. Lentz gets his hooks in and lands some punches from the back as the round runs out. 10-8 Lentz.

Round 2. McBride lands a few solid punches as Lentz moves in. Lentz answers with a few looping punches of his own. McBride drops Lentz with a punch and takes Lentz's back. McBride looks for a rear naked choke but Lentz works his way out of trouble. McBride scores a takedown moments later. Lentz works his way into top position, threatening with a choke. Lentz lands some punches and controls the body. Lentz follows with elbows as well. He gets in his hooks like in the first, landing big shots repeatedly until the fight is stopped.

Winner: Nik Lentz, TKO, round 2.

That looked like a mismatch on paper and Lentz backed up that sentiment with his performance in the cage. For McBride, it was a rough night on short notice.