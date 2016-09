UFC 203 starts off with a bout featuring UFC veterans Sean Spencer and Yancy Medeiros. Spencer is 12-5 in MMA but has lost two in a row and needs a win here to remain in the UFC. Medeiros is an entertaining action fighter who is coming off a fight of the night performance but has lost two of his last three.

Round 1. The feeling out process starts out slowly, with neither man landing much in the opening couple minutes. Both men are throwing a fair number of kicks. Spencer lands a nice right hand at the midway point of the round, the best blow to that point of the fight. Medieros catches a kick and lands a left hand answer. Medeiros knocks Spencer off balance with a high kick and becomes more aggressive in the follow-up, although Sepncer is fine. 10-9 Spencer.

Round 2. Medeiros badly hurts Spencer with a left high kick. Spencer goes down hard and Medeiros sinks in a rear naked choke for the submission.

Winner: Yancy Medeiros, submission, round 2.

Medeiros didn't look at his best in the first round, but he scored an explosive finish in the second that will fit nicely into his highlight reel going forward.