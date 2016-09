Stipe Miocic is an athletic heavyweight who has utilized his boxing and wrestling to succeed in the UFC. He won the UFC heavyweight title in his last fight against Fabricio Werdum and now is looking to defend the title successfully for the first time in his hometown of Cleveland. Alistair Overeem is a devastating striker who was Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 champion and now is looking to add the UFC heavyweight title to his accolades.

Round 1. Overeem circles a lot to start, forcing Miocic to chase him. Overeem lands a hard body kick and then runs out of the way out of a head kick. Overeem drops Miocic with a punch and looks for a guillotine choke to finish. Miocic is able to get out and return to his feet. Miocic lands a nice 2 punch combination. Miocic hurts Overeem with some punches including a hard uppercut. He is nailing Overeem by the cage and Overeem is doing a strange job of defending. Overeem keeps circling out. However, he then hurts Miocic with a hard uppercut. Overeem has this weird jog that he uses to get out of trouble. Miocic gets a takedown and lands a series of punches. He knocks Overeem out cold with one of the punches on the ground.

Winner: Stipe Miocic, KO, round 1.