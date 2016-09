Urijah Faber is one of the most popular lighter weight fighters in the history of the sport. The former WEC champion has built up that fan base with an entertaining fight style and outgoing personality. However, Faber appears to be reaching the end of his peak as a top fighter and hasn't looked as good in recent fights. Rivera is a fighter on the rise with a 19-1 record and is coming off an impressive win on Fox. This is a crucial crossroads fight, with Faber looking to remain in the top mix of the division and Rivera attempting to break into that group with the biggest win of his career.

Round 1. Faber looks for a takedown early but does not get it and eats an uppercut. Faber throws a front kick but eats a hard counterhook. The fight slows down with the fighters settling into a cautious approach and not throwing a lot. The fighters are throwing more in the way of low kicks than punches. That wasn't much of a round. 10-9 Rivera.

Round 2. The fight returns to a slow pace as in the first round. Rivera lands a nice punch in an exchange as Faber looks for a kick. Rivera knocks Faber down with a leg kick.