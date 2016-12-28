Follow along for live updates from UFC 207 in Las Vegas where Ronda Rousey will face champion Amanda Nunes, ending her long layoff after a loss in late 2015 against Holly Holm.
Join the Los Angeles Times' boxing and MMA writer Lance Pugmire for news and analysis as it happens. Also, check out the scene from around Las Vegas in what promises to be one of the biggest UFC events in history.
UFC 207: What time will it start and what channel will it be on?
Main Card (Starts at 7 p.m. PT on PPV)
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka
Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on FS1)
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch