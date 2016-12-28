Sports

Follow along for live updates from UFC 207 in Las Vegas where Ronda Rousey will face champion Amanda Nunes, ending her long layoff after a loss in late 2015 against Holly Holm.

Join the Los Angeles Times' boxing and MMA writer Lance Pugmire for news and analysis as it happens. Also, check out the scene from around Las Vegas in what promises to be one of the biggest UFC events in history.

UFC 207: What time will it start and what channel will it be on?

Main Card (Starts at 7 p.m. PT on PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on FS1)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°