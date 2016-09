After a slow start, Alabama has come back to dominate USC in the first half.

The Crimson Tide lead the Trojans, 17-3.

USC's offense has been unable to muster any scoring after kicking a 47-yard field goal in the first series.

Alabama's defense has kept pressure on Max Browne and has shut down USC's running game. The Trojans have rushed for six yards in 15 carries.

Browne has completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards, with an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Alabama started quarterback Blake Barnett before inserting freshman Jalen Hurts.

After turning the ball over on his first touch, Hurts has completed five of eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide has rushed for 92 yards in 20 carries.