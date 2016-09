Alabama running back Damien Harris rushed for 73 yards in a carry to set up another Crimson Tide touchdown.

Alabama leads USC, 38-3, in the third quarter.

The scoring drive covered 85 yards in three plays. Jalen Hurts rushed for six yards and a touchdown.

Adoree' Jackson displayed his blazing speed when he closed a several-yard gap between himself and Harris, which kept Alabama, temporarily, out of the end zone.