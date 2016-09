Lane Kiffin got his revenge.

Alabama’s defense was stifling and its offense just kept rolling.

The Crimson Tide embarrassed USC, 52-6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night.

It was the worst season-opening loss for USC, ever.

The Trojans took a 3-0 lead to open the game before the Crimson Tide went on a 38-0 tear.

Alabama’s Blake Barnett started at quarterback before he was replaced by freshman Jalen Hurts. Hurts completed six of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 32 yard and two touchdowns in nine carries.

USC’s offense was held to 194 total yards. Max Browne started but split time in the second half with backup Sam Darnold. Neither player was able to muster any momentum against a fast defense.