USC's Michael Hutchings and Leon McQuay Jr. made a huge play on third down, sacking Blake Barnett and forcing Alabama to punt.

Barnett, from Corona Santiago High, started at quarterback for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide got off to a quick start offensively when ArDarius Stewart rushed for 17 yards, but the Trojans defense stifled the Crimson Tide on the next three plays.

Hutchings and McQuay, once buried on the depth chart, are two players who have benefited from the return of defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who they played for in 2013.