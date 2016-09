USC's defense held, again, and the Trojans maintain a 3-0 lead over Alabama in the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts remained at quarterback for Alabama, but the freshman was unable to move the Crimson Tide into scoring position.

Calvin Ridley caught a 10-yard pass on third down and Damien Harris rushed for nine yards in three carries on the drive.

USC's Noah Jefferson, who was slowed at the beginning of training camp because of his back, made a couple of tackles.

Adoree' Jackson, who has played only on defense and special teams, kept Calvin Ridley from making a deep catch on the first play of the drive.