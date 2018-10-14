Michael Pittman Jr. made a 9-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, extending USC’s lead over Colorado to 21-7.

The Trojans got in position with a 39-yard reception by Pittman, who made a 65-yard touchdown play the drive before. The drive gained 55 yards in four plays. Pittman has five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Trojan receivers.