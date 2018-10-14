Steven Montez bolted 19 yards to give Colorado a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes trail the Trojans 31-20.
The Buffaloes got in USC territory with a pair of completions by Montez. The Trojans held them to seven straight incomplete passes, but Colorado made a crucial fourth-down conversion after USC committed a pass interference penalty to reach the 20-yard line.
On 4th-and-5, Montez made the run. Colorado made a two-point conversion attempt that was intercepted by Greg Johnson in the end zone.
Michael Brown drilled a 38-yard field goal, extending USC’s lead over Colorado to 31-14.
JT Daniels completed all but one of his passes in the seven-play, 28-yard drive. The Trojans gained additional yardage from rushes and a pass interference penalty before the touchdown attempt fell short with an incomplete pass to Amon-ra St. Brown.
The make was Brown’s second of the season since replacing the injured Chase McGrath.
Kyle Evans powered two yards into the end zone for a rushing touchdown, leaving Colorado trailing USC 28-14 in the fourth quarter.
The 16-play, 65-yard drive at 6:57 off the clock, as Colorado pressed into the red zone then was pushed back by a penalty. Quarterback Steven Montez completed three of his seven pass attempts in the drive, and most of the yardage was gained on the ground.
Colorado has 76 rushing yards and 144 passing yards, and 36 rushing attempts to 22 receptions.
Ajene Harris scooped a tipped pass inside Colorado’s 10-yard line and bolted to the left corner of the end zone, scoring a touchdown to give USC a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.
A 9-yard sack and a 3-yard loss on a Colorado rushing attempt put the Buffaloes deep in their own territory, setting up the quick touchdown return. The play was Harris’ sixth career interception; the third pick-six of his career tied a school record.
It was USC’s second interception of the season. The first came against Arizona.
USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote exited the game in the third quarter against Colorado after sustaining a head injury.
Gaoteote barreled toward running back Laviska Shenault for a head-first tackle that became a helmet-to-helmet collision. Shenault appeared alright after the play, but Gaoteote lay on the field after the hit. He was assisted by trainers and walked off the field
Gaoteote was the back-up to Cameron Smith, the defense’s linebacker leader who was out against Colorado. The next player on the depth chart is redshirt senior Reuben Peters.
Following a scoring surge in the second quarter, USC jogged off the field at halftime holding a 21-7 lead over Colorado.
After earning 43 passing yards with two interceptions in the first quarter, JT Daniels had 255 passing yards with three touchdowns at the half. Aside from a 49-yard touchdown run by Laviska Shenault, the Trojan defense clamped down on the Buffaloes, allowing 51 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards in the half.
While receivers excelled, USC’s running backs have been dormant, with zero net rushing yards for the Trojans at the half.
Michael Pittman Jr. made a 9-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, extending USC’s lead over Colorado to 21-7.
The Trojans got in position with a 39-yard reception by Pittman, who made a 65-yard touchdown play the drive before. The drive gained 55 yards in four plays. Pittman has five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Trojan receivers.
After throwing two interceptions in the first quarter, JT Daniels has turned around his performance, with 255 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed three of his four passes on the Trojans’ scoring drive.
JT Daniels threw a long pass down the field to Michael Pittman Jr., who darted uncontested to the end zone, giving USC a 14-7 lead late in the first half.
The play was the longest of the night, finishing a two-play touchdown drive that took less than a minute. Daniels completed the play on 2nd-and-14.
Daniels has completed 12 of 22 pass attempts with two interceptions and two touchdowns, earning 200 passing yards. The reception was Pittman’s third to give him 96 receiving yards.
JT Daniels lofted the ball deep to the right toward Tyler Vaughns — a pass Vaughns caught as he dashed into the end zone, tying the game 7.
The drive gained momentum with Daniels’ 19-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr., but it was Vaughns who finished. He turned a reception into a 28-yard gain, then made the touchdown catch on the next play.
Vaughns made three receptions for 69 yards, leading the Trojan receivers to average 23 yards per catch. Daniels has completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts; the touchdown pass came after he threw two picks in the first quarter.
Laviska Shenault broke free of USC’s defense, bolting 49 yards for a touchdown run to give Colorado a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
The three-play, 58-yard scoring drive took less than a minute. Shenault’s run came on third-and-one after a pair of rushes by Travon McMillian.
Aside from the explosive play, USC’s defense has effectively contained the Buffaloes. Shenault’s 3.7 yards per carry is the highest rushing yard average by any of Colorado’s running backs, and the Trojans have allowed only 20 passing yards.