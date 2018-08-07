USC quarterback competition: Latest news from football camp

With USC’s fall camp underway, one thing has become clear: There will always be more information on the Trojans’ quarterback competition each day than space in the newspaper. But you know where there’s unlimited room for analysis and reaction from coaches and players? Right here. Bookmark this page. We will do our best to update it daily. Here is what there was to take from Monday’s practice, USC’s first in pads. Stay tuned for analysis from Tuesday’s workout at Howard Jones Field.
Here is what there was to take from Monday’s third fall practice, USC’s first in shoulder pads:
JT Daniels
Highlights: Daniels took the first snap with the first team in 11-on-11, but USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said that was just his turn in the rotation, with Matt Fink and Jack Sears having gone first Friday and Saturday, respectively. This was Daniels’ first day facing a real pass rush with plenty of blitzes mixed in from the first-team defense. He completed four of his first five passes, including a pristine 20-yard post corner route to tight end Tyler Petite and three straight short passes to Tyler Vaughns on his left side. Maybe most impressively, the one time he felt pressure, he chose to throw the ball away. In another series, he evaded pressure (it may have been a sack without the yellow no-contact jersey) and hit his high school teammate and USC roommate Amon-Ra St. Brown for a big gain down the right sideline. He continued to show that he has the arm strength and accuracy to compete immediately for the starting job.