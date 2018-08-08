Highlights: The USC coaches ended Tuesday’s practice with 16 plays in the red zone, none of which resulted in a touchdown for the offense. While the defense rightfully claimed superiority over the Trojans no matter who the quarterback was, Daniels had the most success getting USC in position to score. He hit tight end Tyler Petite with a well-timed pass in a seam over the middle with a nice touch on it. He hit tight end Josh Falo on a bootleg to the right.