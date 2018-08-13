Highlights: By the time Daniels got the ball in his hands for a two-minute drill to end Saturday’s scrimmage, he had already completed five of seven passes for three touchdowns. He wasn’t done, though, completing five of five passes — the last of which was a pump-fake fade to Amon-ra St. Brown for his fourth touchdown, the third to St. Brown. Twelve passes is still a small sample size, but Daniels was unmistakably in a class of his own. Because of his arm strength and confidence in his decision-making, he seems more willing to make throws that aren’t obviously available and put trust in himself and his receivers. It paid off with big play after big play and shows that Daniels wants to take big chunks of yardage whenever he can. His ability to do that should open up USC’s ground game and give the Trojans the chance for true balance in the offense.