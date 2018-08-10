Here are the takeaways from Thursday’s sixth fall practice, the team’s first at the Coliseum:
Highlights: During this week’s practices, Daniels has been playing with a fingernail bent back on his left hand. He has had the finger wrapped, but Thursday he wore a glove to keep the hand from becoming infected. It hasn’t appeared to limit his reps, but it can’t be comfortable when he’s receiving the snap and transferring the ball into his throwing motion. Daniels made his debut Thursday in the Coliseum, where it’s assumed by most he will shine the brightest in the coming years. But it wasn’t a day for anything spectacular. Daniels took a few big shots deep but didn’t connect on them — one to high-school teammate Amon-ra St. Brown would have been a touchdown, but St. Brown dropped it as he fell to the ground. Daniels mostly took what the defense gave him in 11-on-11 drills, showing that he can play mature beyond his years.
Highlights: At least once per practice, Daniels throws a perfectly placed ball to a wide receiver’s back shoulder. It’s one of the toughest timing throws to make, and Daniels does not hesitate to deliver it, trusting Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr. to adjust in the air and make the play. Back shoulder throws can be effective because the defensive backs have a tendency to overrun the receiver’s route. All the receiver has to do is slow down just a little after the ball is thrown. Daniels’ first throw in seven-on-seven Wednesday was a drama-free back shoulder toss to Vaughns. Also in seven-on-seven, Daniels connected on three straight passes — a quick pass to Vavae Malepeai out of the backfield, an out to Pittman and a check-down dump pass to Markese Stepp. In the 11-on-11 red zone session, Daniels ended his day with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Vaughns.
Lowlights: Daniels did not complete many passes during 11-on-11 Wednesday, the first day in full pads. He was working mostly with the second team — a product of it being Sears’ turn to start with the first unit.
Here are the takeaways from Tuesday’s fourth fall practice, USC’s last practice not in full pads:
Highlights: The USC coaches ended Tuesday’s practice with 16 plays in the red zone, none of which resulted in a touchdown for the offense. While the defense rightfully claimed superiority over the Trojans no matter who the quarterback was, Daniels had the most success getting USC in position to score. He hit tight end Tyler Petite with a well-timed pass in a seam over the middle with a nice touch on it. He hit tight end Josh Falo on a bootleg to the right.
Here are the takeaways from Monday’s third fall practice, which was USC’s first in shoulder pads.
Highlights: Daniels took the first snap with the first team in 11-on-11, but USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said that was just his turn in the rotation, with Matt Fink and Jack Sears having gone first Friday and Saturday, respectively. This was Daniels’ first day facing a real pass rush with plenty of blitzes mixed in from the first-team defense. He completed four of his first five passes, including a pristine 20-yard post corner route to tight end Tyler Petite and three straight short passes to Tyler Vaughns on his left side. Maybe most impressively, the one time he felt pressure, he chose to throw the ball away. In another series, he evaded pressure (it may have been a sack without the yellow no-contact jersey) and hit his high school teammate and USC roommate Amon-Ra St. Brown for a big gain down the right sideline. He continued to show that he has the arm strength and accuracy to compete immediately for the starting job.