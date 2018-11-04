Live updates: USC vs. Oregon State

USC (4-4 overall, 3-3 Pac-12), who have lost two in a row, make their first trip to Corvallis since 2013. Quarterback JT Daniels and linebacker Cameron Smith are expected to play for USC after missing a 38-35 loss against Arizona State last week.

Oregon State (2-6, 1-4) ended a road losing streak at 22 games with their 41-34 overtime win at Colorado last week. It’s a must-win game for the Beavers if they want to stay alive for bowl contention.