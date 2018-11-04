After faking a handoff to freshman running back Jermar Jefferson, back-up quarterback Jack Colletto sprinted untouched to the left for six yards for a touchdown, cutting USC’s lead over Oregon State to 21-7.

Quarterback Jake Luton completed four of six passes on the eight-play, 45-yard drive for Oregon State. Luton has completed 15 of 19 passes for 135 yards as the Beavers have struggled to establish their run game, with -9 rushing yards. With 11 rushing yards, Colletto is the only Beaver with more than one net rushing yard.