USC vs. UNLV: Live updates

The USC Trojans will take on the Nevada Las Vegas Rebels at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum in a season-opening game for both teams. Follow along with us as we provide live updates for the game. Heralded freshman quarterback JT Daniels makes his debut for coach Clay Helton and the Trojans, who will be tested by UNLV’s read-option offense behind quarterback Armani Rogers and running back Lexington Thomas. The two combined for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing last season. Stay tuned for updates before the game.