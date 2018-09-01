USC vs. UNLV: Live updates

The USC Trojans will take on the Nevada Las Vegas Rebels at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum in a season-opening game for both teams. Follow along with us as we provide live updates for the game. Heralded freshman quarterback JT Daniels makes his debut for coach Clay Helton and the Trojans, who will be tested by UNLV’s read-option offense behind quarterback Armani Rogers and running back Lexington Thomas. The two combined for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing last season. Stay tuned for updates before the game.
USC senior center Toa Lobendahn is not warming up with the Trojans. Lobendahn missed the last two practices of the week with a pectoral strain.
Redshirt freshman Brett Neilon is snapping to JT Daniels in warm-ups and looks like the first man up to fill in for Lobendahn.
Amon-ra St. Brown was in his dorm room Sunday when he texted his roommate, JT Daniels, to ask if he had won the starting quarterback job. Daniels gave him the good news, and the high school teammates from Santa Ana Mater Dei connected on FaceTime for a quick chat.
The few fans who have gotten into their seats at the Coliseum are being treated to a live look-in at USC’s third opponent of the season, the Texas Longhorns, on the video boards.
The Trojans play at Texas on Sept. 15 — a game that may be looking a little more manageable with the Longhorns trailing Maryland 24-22 in the third quarter.
Even if Texas ends up winning, struggling with a Maryland team that is playing without head coach DJ Durkin is a sign the Longhorns still aren’t back under head coach Tom Herman.