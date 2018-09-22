Advertisement
  • live updates

USC vs. Washington State: Cougars 17, Trojans 14, second quarter

USC takes on Pac-12 foe Washington State after the Trojans took a disappointing loss to Texas. Washington State remains unbeaten in their first three games. The match up with USC will be their first conference game of the season. USC will look to bounce back from their 1-2 start to turn their season around.

5 posts
Advertisement