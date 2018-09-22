USC vs. Washington State: Cougars 17, Trojans 14, second quarter

USC takes on Pac-12 foe Washington State after the Trojans took a disappointing loss to Texas. Washington State remains unbeaten in their first three games. The match up with USC will be their first conference game of the season. USC will look to bounce back from their 1-2 start to turn their season around.
JT Daniels connected with Tyler Vaughns in the edge of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass, giving USC a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
The Trojans only needed three plays to accomplish the score. Velus Jones put USC inside Washington State’s 30-yard line with a 44-yard grab — his longest catch of the season.
The following play saw Daniels fumble the football, only to recover it and throw a hurried incomplete pass to Vaughns. The Trojans also gained 21 yards from a pair of Cougar penalties.
Washington State opened the second quarter by taking a 10-7 lead over USC with a rushing touchdown.
In a scoring drive that took 7:01, USC blocked two of Gardner Minshew’s passes but gave up 10 yards with a pair of offside penalties. The Cougars were patient against the Trojans, their longest play of the drive a 10-yard pass as they made their way 59 yards down the field for the score.
Washington State got on the board in the middle of the first quarter, with a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza, allowing the Trojans to maintain a 7-3 lead.
Washington State started the seven-yard drive on USC’s 40-yard line, after a personal foul by Damon Johnson during the Trojans’ punt gave the Cougars 15 yards.
But USC’s defense held firm, allowing a two-yard and five-yard completion before blocking Gardner Minshew’s pass and forcing the long field goal attempt, allowing USC to hold onto a lead.
USC (1-2, 0-1) vs. Washington State (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Behind explosive runs from Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, USC powered to the end zone on its opening drive against Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Carr put USC in scoring position when he broke through the Cougars’ defense on USC’s 24-yard line and bolted 50 yards — his longest rush of the season. From there, Malepeai took over with three straight rushes, delivering the Trojans their first touchdown with a three-yard run.
The rushing touchdown was Malepeai’s fourth in his career and gave USC a lead just 2:04 into the game. The Trojans did not attempt any passes on that 75-yard drive.