JT Daniels connected with Tyler Vaughns in the edge of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass, giving USC a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
The Trojans only needed three plays to accomplish the score. Velus Jones put USC inside Washington State’s 30-yard line with a 44-yard grab — his longest catch of the season.
The following play saw Daniels fumble the football, only to recover it and throw a hurried incomplete pass to Vaughns. The Trojans also gained 21 yards from a pair of Cougar penalties.
Washington State opened the second quarter by taking a 10-7 lead over USC with a rushing touchdown.
In a scoring drive that took 7:01, USC blocked two of Gardner Minshew’s passes but gave up 10 yards with a pair of offside penalties. The Cougars were patient against the Trojans, their longest play of the drive a 10-yard pass as they made their way 59 yards down the field for the score.
Washington State got on the board in the middle of the first quarter, with a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza, allowing the Trojans to maintain a 7-3 lead.
Washington State started the seven-yard drive on USC’s 40-yard line, after a personal foul by Damon Johnson during the Trojans’ punt gave the Cougars 15 yards.
But USC’s defense held firm, allowing a two-yard and five-yard completion before blocking Gardner Minshew’s pass and forcing the long field goal attempt, allowing USC to hold onto a lead.
USC (1-2, 0-1) vs. Washington State (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Behind explosive runs from Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, USC powered to the end zone on its opening drive against Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Carr put USC in scoring position when he broke through the Cougars’ defense on USC’s 24-yard line and bolted 50 yards — his longest rush of the season. From there, Malepeai took over with three straight rushes, delivering the Trojans their first touchdown with a three-yard run.
The rushing touchdown was Malepeai’s fourth in his career and gave USC a lead just 2:04 into the game. The Trojans did not attempt any passes on that 75-yard drive.