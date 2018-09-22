JT Daniels completed a pass to his high school teammate, Amon-ra St. Brown, and St. Brown bolted for the touchdown, giving USC a 31-30 lead over Washington State to start off the fourth quarter.
St. Brown’s 30-yard play was the climax of a nine-play, 64-yard drive that saw Daniels complete three of his five passes. Stephen Carr contributed 11 yards in three rushes, leading the Trojans with 70 rushing yards in six carries.
The touchdown pass was Daniels’ second completion to St. Brown, who has 38 yards in two receptions. Daniels has completed 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
JT Daniels connected with Michael Pittman Jr. in a pass to the left, and Pittman took off, turning the catch into a 50-yard play to score a touchdown.
The score left USC trailing Washington State 30-24 early in the second quarter. It was Pittman’s second catch of the game, giving him 72 yards and a touchdown in two receptions.
Daniels completed both of his pass attempts in the drive, the first an 8-yard throw to Amon-ra St. Brown. Daniels has completed 12 of 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Washington State opened the second half by extending its lead over USC to 30-17, with a 13-yard touchdown run by Max Borghi.
Aside from a pair of incomplete passes to Easop Winston, the Cougars made a smooth run to the end zone in their 11-play, 75-yard drive. Gardner Minshew connected with Winston for an 18-yard pass, the longest of his five completions in the drive.
After making two runs for 16 yards in the first half, the score was Borghi’s first rushing touchdown of the game.
Michael Brown hit a 26-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half, leaving USC trailing Washington State 24-17 at halftime.
The Trojans nearly turned the late offensive drive into a touchdown. After USC got two yards away from the red zone with a 14-yard pass that Tyler Vaughns snagged barely in bounds.
One incompletion and two Washington State timeouts later, JT Daniels hurled a pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in the back left corner of the end zone. But the tip of Pittman’s toe appeared to graze the grass out of bounds, so the pass was ruled incomplete — a call that stood after a review of the play.
Gardner Minshew rolled through the USC defense for a scoring drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dezmon Patmon. With the score, Washington State took a 24-14 lead over USC late in the second quarter.
Minslew wore down the Trojan defense with 11 plays, completing seven of his nine pass attempts on the drive to set up Washington State for the score.
Max Borghi and James Williams added a pair of rushes for 22 yards for the Cougars. Borghi has gained 24 yards in six carries, and Williams 16 yards in two carries, against the Trojans. Each player recorded his longest rush of the game in the scoring drive.
Gardner Minshew hurled a pass down the middle to Easop Winston, who bolted to the end zone untouched for a 28-yard play, giving Washington State a 17-14 lead over USC.
Minshew completed four of his five passing attempts to finish the Cougars’ scoring drive, which saw Washington State go 75 yards in six plays. The touchdown completion to Winston was Minshew’s longest passing play of the night.
Following the drive, Minshew completed 15 of his 22 passing attempts against the Trojan defense for 126 yards. Winston leads the Washington State receivers with 62 yards in three catches.
JT Daniels connected with Tyler Vaughns in the edge of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass, giving USC a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
The Trojans only needed three plays to accomplish the score. Velus Jones put USC inside Washington State’s 30-yard line with a 44-yard grab — his longest catch of the season.
The following play saw Daniels fumble the football, only to recover it and throw a hurried incomplete pass to Vaughns. The Trojans also gained 21 yards from a pair of Cougar penalties.
Washington State opened the second quarter by taking a 10-7 lead over USC with a rushing touchdown.
In a scoring drive that took 7:01, USC blocked two of Gardner Minshew’s passes but gave up 10 yards with a pair of offside penalties. The Cougars were patient against the Trojans, their longest play of the drive a 10-yard pass as they made their way 59 yards down the field for the score.
Washington State got on the board in the middle of the first quarter, with a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza, allowing the Trojans to maintain a 7-3 lead.
Washington State started the seven-yard drive on USC’s 40-yard line, after a personal foul by Damon Johnson during the Trojans’ punt gave the Cougars 15 yards.
But USC’s defense held firm, allowing a two-yard and five-yard completion before blocking Gardner Minshew’s pass and forcing the long field goal attempt, allowing USC to hold onto a lead.
USC (1-2, 0-1) vs. Washington State (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup