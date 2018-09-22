The Trojans nearly turned the late offensive drive into a touchdown. After USC got two yards away from the red zone with a 14-yard pass that Tyler Vaughns snagged barely in bounds.

One incompletion and two Washington State timeouts later, JT Daniels hurled a pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in the back left corner of the end zone. But the tip of Pittman’s toe appeared to graze the grass out of bounds, so the pass was ruled incomplete — a call that stood after a review of the play.