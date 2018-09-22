Washington State got on the board in the middle of the first quarter, with a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza, allowing the Trojans to maintain a 7-3 lead.
Washington State started the seven-yard drive on USC’s 40-yard line, after a personal foul by Damon Johnson during the Trojans’ punt gave the Cougars 15 yards.
But USC’s defense held firm, allowing a two-yard and five-yard completion before blocking Gardner Minshew’s pass and forcing the long field goal attempt, allowing USC to hold onto a lead.
USC (1-2, 0-1) vs. Washington State (3-0, 0-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ESPN. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Behind explosive runs from Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, USC powered to the end zone on its opening drive against Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Carr put USC in scoring position when he broke through the Cougars’ defense on USC’s 24-yard line and bolted 50 yards — his longest rush of the season. From there, Malepeai took over with three straight rushes, delivering the Trojans their first touchdown with a three-yard run.
The rushing touchdown was Malepeai’s fourth in his career and gave USC a lead just 2:04 into the game. The Trojans did not attempt any passes on that 75-yard drive.