Behind explosive runs from Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai, USC powered to the end zone on its opening drive against Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Carr put USC in scoring position when he broke through the Cougars’ defense on USC’s 24-yard line and bolted 50 yards — his longest rush of the season. From there, Malepeai took over with three straight rushes, delivering the Trojans their first touchdown with a three-yard run.