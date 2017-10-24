A lifelong dream is realized for this couple

Sam and Bonnie Kane sport their unique Dodgers gear during Game 1 of the World Series.

Sam and Bonnie Kane wore matching Dodgers-themed Hawaiian shirts, Dodgers face paint, blue beads and crazy blue wigs on their head.

The married couple from Woodland Hills have waited oh-so-long to be here, at the World Series, rooting for the team that has their heart.

Sam, 69, grew up in Boyle Heights and, along with his buddies, used to walk or hitchhike to both the Coliseum and the new Dodger Stadium to catch games.

Back then, he said, the team let kids in for free around the seventh inning. He was a poor Jewish kid, but he relished the long summer days at the stadium.

“My daughter told me, ‘Dad, you said you were in the poor house! How did you get in the stadium? That’s how.’”

He’d also get in as part of a Boyle Heights boys’ variety club and with groups of kids from the Eastside Community Jewish Center. Any way he could get into the stadium, he would go for it, even if it meant sitting in the worst seats in the house.

Back then, he said, Bell Brand Potato Chips would sponsor the Jewish Center kids and pay for their tickets.

“They took care of us poverty boys,” he said.

He’d linger around after games, waiting for autographs. Sandy Koufax would stay until every kid had a signature, he said. He still has an autographed black-and-white postcard from him.

Now, he and Bonnie have been season-ticket holders for a decade. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at the stadium and made it onto the Jumbotron.

Sam, like so many people, couldn’t believe he was at the World Series.

“I’m a complete person now,” he said. “I had this on my bucket list. The only other thing I want now is for them to sprinkle my ashes at Dodger Stadium when I die.”

On Tuesday, he wore a brace over his right hand. He said he had hurt it giving too many high-fives at Dodgers games.