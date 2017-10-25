Carlos Correa singles in Alex Bregman as Houston tries to rally against L.A. and Kenley Jansen.
Astros score a run in bottom of eighth, trail 3-2
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the eighth. Brandon Morrow still pitching.
Alex Bregman hit a slicer down the right-field line that tipped off Puig's glove and into the stands for a ground-rule double. Puig is furious with himself, but most outfielders wouldn't have even touched the ball.
And that's it for Brandon Morrow. Here comes Kenley Jansen for a six-out save. With a day off tomorrow, Jansen can pitch two innings today.
Jose Altuve grounded to second, Bregman taking third.
Carlos Correa singles to center. 3-2 Dodgers.
Yuli Gurriel fouled to first. Two out.
Brian McCann struck out swinging.
Dodgers 3, Astros 2