Astros take 1-0 lead in third inning

Top of the third.

Josh "Big Baby" Reddick grounded to second, but the ball bounced off Utley's glove. For some reason, they gave Reddick a hit.

Verlander sacrificed Reddick to second.

George Springer singled to left, Reddick to third.

Alex Bregman singled to left-center. The ball caromed off of Taylor's cap and right to Joc Pederson in left. Reddick scored, but Springer had to hold at second.

Jose Altuve struck out looking.

Carlos Correa struck out swinging. Nice job by Hill escaping the jam.

