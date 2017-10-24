Solo homers by Chris Taylor of the Dodgers and Alex Bregman of the Astros have accounted for the only runs of the game so far.
Behind the scenes on Jose Altuve's strikeout
|Pedro Moura
After Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to left off of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to tie the score, 1-1, plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called Jose Altuve out on strikes.
Altuve had started his walk to first base after a 3-and-2 pitch he thought missed, but Cuzzi called him back. The Houston second baseman then demonstrated to Cuzzi that the first pitch of his at-bat was high and the last pitch low.
MLB’s PITCHf/x technology judged the first pitch a strike, at the top of the zone, and the last pitch a ball below the zone. Because he is baseball’s smallest player at a listed 5-6, Altuve’s zone is notoriously difficult to discern.
Through four innings, Kershaw has eight strikeouts, four of them looking.