Bill Plaschke's prediction: Dodgers in five

The temperature feels like it’s 120 degrees here at Dodger Stadium, but the Dodgers are even hotter.

While Houston Astros have gone through both the legendary Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to advance to this World Series, they won’t be able to scale Dodger history.

The Dodgers will win this series in five games, and it might not even feel that close.

The Astros baseball-best offense will be no match for the Dodgers deep starting pitching and historically good bullpen. The Dodgers offense will wear out the Astros pitching like it wore out the staffs of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

Clayton Kershaw has waited a lifetime for this moment, he’s not going to blow it tonight in Game 1. The other three Dodger starters have been as good as anybody the Astros have faced in this postseason.

Then once those starters get through six innings, they can confidently give the ball to a bullpen that is on a 23-inning scoreless streak and actually held the Chicago Cubs hitless in one 29 at-bat stretch in the National League Championship Series. Kenley Jansen took less money to return to the Dodgers for this, he and his fellow relievers are not going to suddenly be intimidated on this stage.

The Dodgers offense will make the two front-line, Cy-Young winning Astros starters work like they’ve never worked this October. Opposing pitchers have thrown more than 50 more pitches per game than the Dodgers, whose offense will be relentlessly patient and picky.

And once they get to the Astros bullpen, well, who is going get Houston it’s final six outs? Can their inconsistent bullpen count on anyone?

Dodgers in five, and it starts tonight.