Dallas Keuchel on pitching in the heat with his long beard: 'I like to sweat'

Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers a pitch during the first inning of Game 1.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel was asked Monday if he thought of trimming his long, red woodsman-style beard as a concession to the high temperatures.

“It’s that dry heat,” he answered. “So it’s going to be hotter than normal. But at the same time, I like to sweat.

“I mean it’s the World Series. So if it’s a little bit hotter than usual, that’s fine with me. There’s no place I’d rather be.”

The first-pitch homer Keuchel surrendered to Dodger center fielder Chris Taylor was the fourth leadoff homer in Game 1 in World Series history.

The previous Game 1 leadoff homer was hit by Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar off the Mets’ Matt Harvey in 2015.