Solo homers by Chris Taylor of the Dodgers and Alex Bregman of the Astros have accounted for the only runs of the game so far.
Dallas Keuchel on pitching in the heat with his long beard: 'I like to sweat'
|Kevin Baxter
Houston starter Dallas Keuchel was asked Monday if he thought of trimming his long, red woodsman-style beard as a concession to the high temperatures.
“It’s that dry heat,” he answered. “So it’s going to be hotter than normal. But at the same time, I like to sweat.
“I mean it’s the World Series. So if it’s a little bit hotter than usual, that’s fine with me. There’s no place I’d rather be.”
The first-pitch homer Keuchel surrendered to Dodger center fielder Chris Taylor was the fourth leadoff homer in Game 1 in World Series history.
The previous Game 1 leadoff homer was hit by Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar off the Mets’ Matt Harvey in 2015.