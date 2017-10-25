Carlos Correa singles in Alex Bregman as Houston tries to rally against L.A. and Kenley Jansen.
Dodgers are six outs away from taking 2-0 lead in World Series
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the seventh. Ross Stripling pitching.
Marwin Gonzalez walked.
And that's it for Ross Stripling. Brandon Morrow is coming in to pitch.
Josh Reddick grounded into a 5-6-3 double play.
Evan Gattis, batting for Verlander, hit a hard hopper down the third-base line. Turner made a great play, but couldn't throw him out.
George Springer grounded into a 6-4-3 double play/