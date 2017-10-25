Sports

Carlos Correa singles in Alex Bregman as Houston tries to rally against L.A. and Kenley Jansen.



Dodgers are six outs away from taking 2-0 lead in World Series

Houston Mitchell

Top of the seventh. Ross Stripling pitching.

Marwin Gonzalez walked.

And that's it for Ross Stripling. Brandon Morrow is coming in to pitch.

Josh Reddick grounded into a 5-6-3 double play.

Evan Gattis, batting for Verlander, hit a hard hopper down the third-base line. Turner made a great play, but couldn't throw him out.

George Springer grounded into a 6-4-3 double play/

 

