Dodgers bullpen gives up rare runs

The Dodgers bullpen, which has been so good this season, unraveled in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, giving up four runs in three innings. The final two came on back-to-back homers by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in the 10th inning, giving the Houston Astros a 5-3 win and evening the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

The deciding runs came off Josh Fields, who had allowed just one hit in three previous playoff appearances. But Fields would never have entered the game if closer Kenley Jansen had been able to do his job.

Instead the Dodgers wound up emptying their bullpen.

Jansen, who had been near-perfect in the postseason, was asked to get a six-out save, only to stumble, giving up a run-scoring single to Correa in the eighth and a game-tying home run to Marwin Gonzalez leading off the ninth.

Coming in, Jansen had allowed two hits and struck out 13 in nine postseason innings. And the rest of the bullpen was keeping pace, pitching 28 scoreless innings between Game 2 of the National League Division Series and the eighth inning Wednesday.

The four earned runs the relievers gave up after that was one more than they had given up in the rest of the postseason combined, more than doubling the bullpen ERA to 1.72.