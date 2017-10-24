Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw's dominance leads Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Astros in Game 1
Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11. Game 2 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.


Dodgers held scoreless in eighth, top of ninth coming up

Houston Mitchell

Bottom of the eighth. Chris Devenski pitching.

Charlie Culberson, batting for Morrow, struck out swinging at a pitch way out of the zone.

Chris Taylor hit a drive to center, but George Springer ran it down for the out. Nice play.

Justin Turner struck out swinging. Quick inning.

 

