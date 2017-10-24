Dodgers lead 3-1 after seven

Bottom of the seventh.

Yasiel Puig bounced to the pitcher.

Enrique Hernandez grounded to short.

Corey Seager singled to center.

Still 3-1 Dodgers. Brandon Morrow will pitch the eighth.

And that's it for Dallas Keuchel. Brad Peacock now pitching.

Logan Forsythe walked on five pitches. First and second, two out.

Austin Barnes flied to center.