Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11. Game 2 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.
Dodgers lead 3-1 after seven
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the seventh.
Yasiel Puig bounced to the pitcher.
Enrique Hernandez grounded to short.
Corey Seager singled to center.
Still 3-1 Dodgers. Brandon Morrow will pitch the eighth.
And that's it for Dallas Keuchel. Brad Peacock now pitching.
Logan Forsythe walked on five pitches. First and second, two out.
Austin Barnes flied to center.