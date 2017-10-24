Dodgers leave outfielder Curtis Granderson off World Series roster

Dodgers' Curtis Grandrson strikes out against the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 18.

After eight strikeouts in 15 postseason at-bats, Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson has been left off the World Series roster. The team made a pair of switches from their National League Championship Series roster, removing Granderson and catcher Kyle Farmer, while adding shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

Seager missed the series against the Cubs due to a lower back sprain. The Dodgers kept utility infielder Charlie Culberson, who hit .455 in Seager’s place, on the World Series roster. A lack of left-handed relievers in Houston’s bullpen reduces the viability of Farmer, a right-handed hitter.

McCarthy has not pitched since Oct. 1 and has appeared in only five games since the All-Star Break.

Here is the roster breakdown: