Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11. Game 2 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.
Dodgers need three more outs to win Game 1
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the eighth. Brandon Morrow pitching.
Marwin Gonzalez popped to shallow left. Hernandez ran a long way to make the catch.
Josh "Big Baby" Reddick fouled out to deep left.
Carlos Beltran, batting for Brad Peacock, grounded to first.
Dodgers are three outs away from winning Game 1.