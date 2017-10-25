A wild game sees eight home runs hit as the lead bounced back and forth. After an off day Thursday, the Series will resume Friday in Houston. First pitch is 5:08 PT. Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
Erwin Portillo feels the ups and downs of a crazy Game 2
|Javier Panzar
The mood swings in the Gold Room are likely to require long-term therapy.
At least for Erwin Portillo.
He was 5 when he came to Los Angeles from Honduras. The year was 1988, the month was August. And Dodgers were everywhere.
“You don’t know much English, but you know the Dodgers are in the World Series,” he said of the time. “Everyone played stickball, everyone wore Dodger blue or some Michael Jackson gear.”
Sitting on a stool at the Sunset Boulevard bar, Portillo felt the peaks and valleys and repeated heart attacks of Game 2.
When Kenley Jansen gave up the lead, he screamed.
“We are going to seven games,” he said with confidence.
He questioned Dave Roberts calling in the closer in the eighth.
“A six-out save, WTF?” he texted a friend.
When Yasiel Puig hit a home run to bring the Dodgers close, he leaped from his seat.
“They did say this would be one of the most exciting World Series ever,” he said after he collected his breath.
When Enrique Hernandez came to bat with Logan Forsythe on, he screamed again. He turned his cap inside out to lure a comeback out of the ether.
“Hit that ... to Puerto Rico,” he said.
Hernandez did not cross a body of water but did hit a ball to right field. And that was enough to drive Portillo and the rest of the bar mad.
“I really can’t believe the rally cap worked,” he said. “It’s never worked before.”
He screamed and slapped any hands that crossed his path.
But the pendulum swung the other way when the Astros answered with a single and a home run.
The bar was quiet. Portillo looked glum.
“At least we got to Verlander,” he said. “You say Verlander versus Rich Hill, and I think we lose. At least we got to the bullpen.”
After Puig struck out to end the game, the crowd went silent.
Portillo said he would back Friday for Game 3, confident Yu Darvish and Alex Wood could provide wins on the road.