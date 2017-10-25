Erwin Portillo feels the ups and downs of a crazy Game 2

The mood swings in the Gold Room are likely to require long-term therapy.

At least for Erwin Portillo.

He was 5 when he came to Los Angeles from Honduras. The year was 1988, the month was August. And Dodgers were everywhere.

“You don’t know much English, but you know the Dodgers are in the World Series,” he said of the time. “Everyone played stickball, everyone wore Dodger blue or some Michael Jackson gear.”

Sitting on a stool at the Sunset Boulevard bar, Portillo felt the peaks and valleys and repeated heart attacks of Game 2.

When Kenley Jansen gave up the lead, he screamed.

“We are going to seven games,” he said with confidence.

He questioned Dave Roberts calling in the closer in the eighth.

“A six-out save, WTF?” he texted a friend.